The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Completes Creative Team for Pre-Broadway Premiere

The Queen of Versailles, the new musical reuniting Wicked composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz with Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, has its full creative team. The show will have its world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer, with performances running from July 16 through August 18.

The production will feature choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like it Hot, Water for Elephants), scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Parade, Once on This Island), llighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), as well as costume design by fashion designer Christian Cowan, whose clients include Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé and Cardi B.

The Queen of Versailles is an adaptation of the 2012 documentary of the same name about socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel (Chenoweth), featuring a score by Schwartz, a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) and direction by Tony winner Michael Arden (Parade). As previously reported, joining Chenoweth for the Boston engagement are Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Melody Butiu as Sofia Flores and Nina White as Victoria Siegel. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida—a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.