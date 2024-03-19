 Skip to main content
Jon Jon and Isa Briones Are Set to Make Broadway's Hadestown a Family Affair

by Hayley Levitt • Mar 19, 2024
The father-daughter acting duo of Jon Jon and Isa Briones join the Broadway cast of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 19. Isa takes on the lead role of Eurydice while her father Jon Jon assumes the role of Hermes. Eurydice and Hermes were most recently played on Broadway by Lola Tung and Lillias White, respectively.

Jon Jon was last seen on Broadway as the Engineer in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon, led by original Hadestown star Eva Noblezada. He is also known for his series regular roles on Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and Class of ’09. Isa, who previously performed in the Angelica tour of Hamilton and is best known for her series regular roles on Star Trek: Picard and Goosebumps, makes her Broadway debut. 

They join a cast that currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone and Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as Hades. The cast also includes Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates, along with a chorus of Workers played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.

