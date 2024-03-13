Prove You're Broadway's Biggest Fan and Win Tickets to the Hottest Shows and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Do you burst into song in the middle of mundane conversation? Do you quote Hamilton multiple times a day? Have you dressed up as Audrey II the past three Halloweens? If so, you could win a trip to New York City this summer to see the hottest shows on Broadway.

The 2024 Broadway's Biggest Fan Contest is on! Send your submission proving why you are truly Broadway's biggest fan. Make your case in a no-longer-than-60-second video (don't forget to make it public!) and upload it to your account on Instagram, YouTube or TikTok with the hashtag #Broadwaycom_Contest. Then, submit it to the entry form here before Monday, April 1 at 11:59 PM ET.

Following the submission phase, ending on April 1, a panel of judges designated by the sponsor will select one potential winner, who will be notified on or before 6pm ET on April 22. Find the official rules and regulations here.

The winner will receive:

•Two (2) tickets to three (3) current Broadway shows

•Three (3) night hotel stay at a 4-star Midtown hotel in New York City

•Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to New York City

•Two (2) invitations to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

•An interviewed segment to be shown on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal and featured on Broadway.com

•A prize bag filled with Broadway merchandise

Seize the day and submit your video now!