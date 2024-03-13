Julie Benko, Jordan Fisher, Shoshana Bean and More Present a Record-Breaking Broadway Backwards

Broadway Backwards, the annual, one-night-only performance of show tunes with an LGBTQ+ twist, played the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11. The event raised a record-breaking $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and NYC’s LGBT Community Center. Creator Robert Bartley directed and choreographed the show, now in its 18th year.

The event featured a cast of 101 performers, a 13-piece orchestra and was hosted by Jenn Colella, who is currently in rehearsals for Suffs. Highlights of the show included Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen) performing “Finishing the Hat” from Sunday in the Park with George, Julie Benko’s rendition of “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys and Dolls and Jordan Fisher singing “Listen” from the film of Dreamgirls while John McGinty signed the lyrics. Other numbers included Tony Award winner Alex Newell’s rendition of “Back to Before” from Ragtime, Bradley Dean singing “Be Italian” from Nine and Joshua Henry closing the show with “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music.

Tony and Emmy Award winner Debra Monk also made a special appearance to share the impact of supporting the lifesaving work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Center.

The creative team included Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacetta as music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattox as choreographer and Adam Roberts as choreographer and associate director. The event also featured lighting design by Carolyn Wong, sound design by Maria Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers included Kitty Cassetti, Jess Gersz, Vanessa Leuck, Natalie Loveland, Tyler Carlton Williams and Nicole Zausmer.