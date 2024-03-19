See Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and the Stars of the 'Undeniably Powerful' An Enemy of the People Celebrate Opening Night

The new Broadway revival of An Enemy of the People, adapted by Amy Herzog and directed by Sam Gold, opened on March 18 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The Broadway Show hit the red carpet to speak to its stars Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti.

“I think it’s such an undeniably powerful play that speaks to our time,” said Strong. “And to the impending ecological and political disasters that we face as a country and a world.”

“Broadway was one of the few bucket-list things I’ve had,” said Imperioli, who recently spoke at length with The Broadway Show about his love for the Circle in the Square. “The other was working with Marlon Brando, but that’s never going to happen.”

“I’ve learned so much from every single person in this cast,” said Pedretti, also a recent Broadway.com interviewee. “It’s been a thrill working with people that I really admire, and getting to play with each other every night is endlessly fun.”