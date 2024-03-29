The Great Gatsby Gets the Party Started with Its First Broadway Performance

The Great Gatsby, the new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s tale of Jazz-Age hedonism and heartbreak, begins performances at the Broadway Theatre on March 29. Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada play Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, reprising their roles from the world-premiere run of the show at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023.

In addition to Jordan and Noblezada, the Broadway cast includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim and Paul Whitty as George Wilson. The show features music and lyrics by Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

The creative team also includes sets and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume designs by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg and arrangements by Jason Howland.

Jordan and Noblezada gave The Broadway Show a preview of their onstage romance. “It’s of such an epic scope that to not sing it almost feels wrong,” commented Jordan. Noblezada added, “That grandness, that fantasy really comes alive in this production. I’m excited to share that with people.”