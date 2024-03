Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is hosting her first "Over To You" edition of 2024. All of the show tunes and movie songs are chosen by the listeners, so tune in for two hours of fan favorites. Then, send your own voice-note request for a future episode to Elaine@bbc.co.uk. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!