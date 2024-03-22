 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hadestown’s Jordan Fisher Extends Broadway Run as Orpheus

News
by Darryn King • Mar 22, 2024
Jordan Fisher in "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jordan Fisher has extended his run as Orpheus in Broadway's HadestownHis final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre will be September 15. The actor has additionally announced plans to take a leave of absence from the show starting April 1, returning April 24. Fisher took over the role from original cast member Reeve Carney on November 20, 2023. 

The current cast of Hadestown includes the father-daughter duo of Jon Jon and Isa Briones as Hermes and Eurydice, Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone and Phillip Boykin as Hades. Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad and Brit West play the Fates, with Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo as the Workers. 

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.

By a happy twist of fate, Chavkin also directs Broadway’s Lempicka, which began performances on March 20 at the Longacre Theatre, across from Hadestown's home, the Walter Kerr Theatre. In recognition of this, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way.”

Related Shows

Hadestown

from $65.31

Lempicka

from $57.21

Star Files

Phillip Boykin

Isa Briones

Jon Jon Briones

Ani DiFranco

Jordan Fisher

Eva Noblezada

Lola Tung

Lillias White
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. North American Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical Casts Its Marty McFly and Doc Brown
  2. Kenneth Branagh to Lead King Lear at The Shed in Fall 2024
  3. Rachel McAdams, Ariana Madix and More on The Broadway Show; Plus, an Aladdin Anniversary with Alan Menken and a Rumble with The Outsiders
Back to Top