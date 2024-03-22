Hadestown’s Jordan Fisher Extends Broadway Run as Orpheus

Jordan Fisher has extended his run as Orpheus in Broadway's Hadestown. His final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre will be September 15. The actor has additionally announced plans to take a leave of absence from the show starting April 1, returning April 24. Fisher took over the role from original cast member Reeve Carney on November 20, 2023.

The current cast of Hadestown includes the father-daughter duo of Jon Jon and Isa Briones as Hermes and Eurydice, Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone and Phillip Boykin as Hades. Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad and Brit West play the Fates, with Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo as the Workers.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.

By a happy twist of fate, Chavkin also directs Broadway’s Lempicka, which began performances on March 20 at the Longacre Theatre, across from Hadestown's home, the Walter Kerr Theatre. In recognition of this, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way.”