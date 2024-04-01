Cabaret, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, Begins Broadway Performances

The acclaimed West End production of Cabaret has come to Broadway, starring Oscar and Tony winner Eddie Redmayne, reprising his Olivier Award-winning performance as the Emcee, and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles. Performances begin April 1 at the August Wilson Theatre—which has been radically transformed into the decadent Kit Kat Club—with an official opening set for April 21.

Rebecca Frecknall won the Olivier Award for Best Director for the production, which also stars Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff, Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Natascia Diaz as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie and Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Speaking to The Broadway Show, Rankin described the role of Sally Bowles as “the female Hamlet of musical theater,” while Frecknall was part of a trio of directors who recently spoke to Broadway.com about the influence of original Cabaret director Harold Prince.

Scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt oversaw the August Wilson's transformation into a Weimaresque nightclub. The production also features choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Jennifer Whyte. Angus MacRae composed the original music for the Prologue.