J. Harrison Ghee, Tom Hewitt and Sierra Boggess to Lead Chicago World Premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess will star in the new musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. Based on the novel by John Berendt that inspired a 1997 Clint Eastwood film, the musical has a book by Taylor Mac, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl. It is directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford. Performances run from June 25 through August 4.

Ghee will take on the role of Lady Chablis, with Hewitt starring as Jim Williams and Boggess playing Emma Dawes. “I’m very excited about the cast we’ve assembled,” said Ashford in a statement. “It’s an honor to welcome three such talented artists to the company as we set out to create a very special production for Chicago audiences.”

Ghee won a Tony Award for their performance in Some Like It Hot following prior Broadway roles in Kinky Boots and Mrs. Doubtfire. Hewitt’s Broadway credits include Hades in Hadestown, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar and Scar in The Lion King. He was a Tony nominee for his performance in The Rocky Horror Show. Bogess’s Broadway credits include Harmony, School of Rock, The Phantom of the Opera and The Little Mermaid, earning a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for the latter. In London, she was nominated for an Olivier for her performance in Love Never Dies.

“I am a huge fan of John Berendt’s terrific book—and of its star, the beautiful city of Savannah,” added Ashford. "I can’t imagine anyone bringing these unique and wonderful characters to life in words and music better than Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown.”

The show’s creative team also includes Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (sets) and Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (costumes).

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil was a Pulitzer finalist and New York Times bestseller.