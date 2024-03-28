Watch Spamalot's Lady of the Lake, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Perform ‘Diva’s Lament’

“Whatever happened to my part?”

One might well ask. The revival of the musical comedy Spamalot, with a score by Eric Idle and John du Prez, will play its final performance at the St. James Theatre on April 7.

With the show nearing the end of its run, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer—Spamalot’s Lady of the Lake and expert vlogger—visited the offices of Broadway.com to perform “Diva’s Lament” on The Broadway Show. Watch the exclusive performance of her nightly showstopper, joined by John Bell on piano, Corey Schutzer on bass and Dan Weiner on drums.