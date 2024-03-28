 Skip to main content
Watch Spamalot's Lady of the Lake, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Perform ‘Diva’s Lament’

Videos
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 28, 2024
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
(Photo by Luis Ferrá for Broadway.com)

“Whatever happened to my part?”

One might well ask. The revival of the musical comedy Spamalot, with a score by Eric Idle and John du Prez, will play its final performance at the St. James Theatre on April 7.

With the show nearing the end of its run, Leslie Rodriguez KritzerSpamalot’s Lady of the Lake and expert vlogger—visited the offices of Broadway.com to perform “Diva’s Lament” on The Broadway Show. Watch the exclusive performance of her nightly showstopper, joined by John Bell on piano, Corey Schutzer on bass and Dan Weiner on drums.

