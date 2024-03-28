Jinkx Monsoon, Amber Iman, Wayne Brady and More Join Miscast24

Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Amber Iman (Lempicka), Jinkx Monsoon (Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago) and Mykal Kilgore (Motown the Musical) will perform at Miscast24. This year’s edition of the annual event, which sees Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, will honor the composer Jason Robert Brown. The event will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 15, with a digital broadcast of the event set to premiere on April 29 at 7pm ET. The digital broadcast, featuring the full gala performance, will be available on demand through May 5.

The previously announced Miscast24 performers are Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James, The Notebook composer Ingrid Michaelson, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Ryan Vasquez, Tony Award nominee and Miscast23 honoree Vanessa Williams and Joy Woods. Will Van Dyke will serve as musical director.

Funds raised from Miscast24 will help MCC Theater produce work off-Broadway, support its in-school partnerships and contribute to the Youth Company, a free after-school program for New York City high school students interested in playwriting and performance.