Stereophonic Begins Singing in the Key of Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 2, 2024
Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield and Tom Pecinka in "Stereophonic" at Playwrights Horizons
(Photo: Chelcie Parry)

David Adjmi's Stereophonica play with muisc by Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Will Butler (formerly of the indie rock band Arcade Fire), begins its Broadway run at the Golden Theatre on April 2. Directed by Daniel Aukin, the show comes to Broadway following a successful off-Broadway world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in fall 2023. The limited Broadway engagement will open April 19 and run 14 weeks only through July 7. 

Stereophonic “mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation, as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976.” In hyper-naturalistic fashion, the play follows an up-and-coming rock band as they painstakingly record their new album. Meanwhile, tumultuous personal dynamics color every corner of the process.

The cast, all reprising their off-Broadway performances, features Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon. The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer) and Justin Craig (music director).

