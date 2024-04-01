Witness the Spellbinding Pinball Wizardry at the Broadway Opening of The Who's Tommy

The Who's Tommy, Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff's groundbreaking 1993 rock opera, celebrated its official return to Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on March 28. Helmed by McAnuff, the musical's original director and co-book writer, the production stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, with Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as Acid Queen.

With a long a storied history of thrlling and baffling crowds in equal measure, Broadway.com had to craft a portrait studio with appropriately Tommy energy. Take a look as the stars and creatives of the anticipated Broadway revival enter a rock-and-roll pinball dreamscape, from which they may never emerge.

Alison Luff returns to Broadway as Mrs. Walker in The Who's Tommy

(Photo by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

John Ambrosino makes his Broadway debut as Uncle Ernie

(Photo by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

Christina Sajous assumes the classic role of Acid Queen on Broadway

(Photo by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

Adam Jacobs, Tommy's Captain Walker, joined by his sister Arielle Jacobs, seen on Broadway earlier this season as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love

(Photo by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

Bobby Conte, featured in the cast as the mean-spirited Cousin Kevin

(Photo by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)