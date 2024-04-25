Mary Jane, Starring Rachel McAdams, Extends Broadway Run

Mary Jane, starring Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams in her Broadway debut, has extended its run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre by two weeks. The show, which had its official opening on April 23, will now conclude its run on June 16.

The affecting play is the story of a single mother who faces an impossible family situation with unflagging optimism and humor while drawing on the wisdom of the women around her. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, who also adapted this season’s An Enemy of the People, and directed by Anne Kauffman. McAdams is joined on stage by April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago and Brenda Wehle.

The show features scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Ben Stanton and sound design by Leah Gelpe.