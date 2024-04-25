 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Mary Jane, Starring Rachel McAdams, Extends Broadway Run

News
by Darryn King • Apr 25, 2024
Susan Pourfar and Rachel McAdams in "Mary Jane"
(Photo: Mathew Murphy)

Mary Jane, starring Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams in her Broadway debut, has extended its run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre by two weeks. The show, which had its official opening on April 23, will now conclude its run on June 16.

The affecting play is the story of a single mother who faces an impossible family situation with unflagging optimism and humor while drawing on the wisdom of the women around her. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, who also adapted this season’s An Enemy of the People, and directed by Anne Kauffman. McAdams is joined on stage by April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago and Brenda Wehle.

The show features scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Ben Stanton and sound design by Leah Gelpe.

Related Shows

Mary Jane

from $87.00

Star Files

April Matthis

Rachel McAdams

Susan Pourfar

Brenda Wehle
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Marriedly We Roll Along: Lindsay Mendez Weds with Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe Standing By
  2. Tony Winner Idina Menzel to Launch Take Me or Leave Me Concert Tour
  3. 2024 Drama League Nominations Announced; Merrily We Roll Along Trio Eligible for Distinguished Performance Award
Back to Top