Water for Elephants Original Broadway Cast Recording Will be Released in May; Two Songs Now Available

Paul Alexander Nolan and the company of "Water for Elephants" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Broadway’s Water for Elephants, with a score by the musical collective PigPen Theatre Co., will be released by Ghostlight Records on May 17. Two new singles, “Wild” and “Silver Stars,” are already available. A physical CD is being planned for later this year.

Water for Elephants, directed by Jessica Stone with a book by Rick Elice adapted from the bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, is now playing at the Imperial Theatre. It follows Jacob Jankowski (Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut), who finds a new home with a traveling circus during the Great Depression. Gustin performs alongside Isabelle McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski, Paul Alexander Nolan as August, Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Sara Gettelfinger as Barbara and Wade McCollum as Wade.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.

PigPen Theatre Co. is Alex Falberg, Arya Shahi, Ben Ferguson, Curtis Gillen, Dan Weschler, Matt Nuernberger and Ryan Melia. The collective formed in 2007 as freshmen at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.