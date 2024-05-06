Amber Ruffin, Jessica Hecht, Margaret Cho and More to Feature in New York Stage and Film Summer Season

New York Stage and Film (NYSAF), a vital incubator for new theatrical works, has announced its 2024 summer season, including a number of new works by artists familiar to Broadway audiences. The season will kick off in July at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

On July 19, Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Margaret Cho will perform her self-penned Mommy, A One Woman Cho, about the things she wishes her mother had said. Suffs' Tony-nominated director Leigh Silverman and Seonjae Kim will co-direct.

July 21 will see a presentation of Bigfoot, a musical about a small town mayor scapegoating Bigfoot, with a book by Amber Ruffin (The Wiz, Some Like It Hot) and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and lyrics by Ruffin, who also directs. Justin Guarini (Once Upon a One More Time) will star.

On August 1, Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976) will star in Tulipa, about 17th-century Tulipmania written by Kate Douglas and directed by Kate Whoriskey, who collaborated on this year’s The Apiary.

August 2 and 3 will see a presentation of The Heart, a musical that follows the transplant of a human heart. The show features a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), with an EDM-infused score by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath. Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) directs. The cast will include Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Gizel Jimenez (Wicked), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP), Wren Rivera (Teeth) and more.

August 3 will also see the presentation of After Peter, a play by Adam Chanler-Berat and actress-playwright-composer Grace McLean (Suffs) with music and lyrics by McLean. The play about art and loss follows Jo, who goes on a quest for answers after the sudden death of her collaborator. Kyle Beltran (The Cherry Orchard), Marin Ireland (Spain) and musician Erica Swindell star, under the direction of Tyler Thomas.

Visit the NYSAF website for full season details.