Tony Winners Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Patina Miller to Perform at Annual PBS Memorial Day Concert

A roster of Broadway veterans will perform at PBS' annual National Memorial Day Concert, honoring the country's veterans and military families. The concert premieres on May 26, broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT. It will also be made available to the troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network and be available to stream live on YouTube, the PBS app and PBS.org.

The concert will be hosted by Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna (Glengarry Glen Ross) and Oscar nominee Gary Sinise (co-founder of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company). Performers include Tony winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Wicked feature films), Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) and Patina Miller (Pippin), along with Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Tony nominee Mary McCormack (Boeing-Boeing) and singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, a veteran of the Marine Corps Reserve. Artists will be backed by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly.

Two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston (Network) will additionally lead a World War II tribute, spotlighting the story of U.S. Army Veteran John T. "Jack" Moran, a soldier who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly) will also pay tribute to Gold Star families while Jena Malone (The Hunger Games) will lead a remembrance of the servicemen and women who served during 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

