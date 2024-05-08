Sam Morrison's Solo Comedy Sugar Daddy Sets West Coast Run Ahead of 2025 Broadway Premiere

Sugar Daddy, comedian Sam Morrison's one-man show, will open at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA this fall ahead of a projected Broadway mounting in 2025. Performances at the Wallis will run from September 20 through October 13 with an official September 29 opening. Tony nominee Stephen Brackett directs.

Sugar Daddy was a hit of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and went on to have an extended off-Broadway run at SoHo Playhouse in 2023, directed by Ryan Cunningham. Scenic design is by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design is by Jennifer Schriever, sound design is by Sinan Zafar and video and projection design is by Alex Basco Koch.

One summer in the gay paradise of Provincetown, MA, Sam met the sexy silver zaddy of his dreams, igniting a romance for the ages. But in the midst of the pandemic, the love of his life tragically died from COVID. Devastated, Sam realized the only way to cope was through comedy. Done live on stage. In front of thousands of strangers. All around the globe. And to call the show Sugar Daddy.

Broadway venue and dates are yet to be announced.