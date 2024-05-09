North West and Heather Headley Join The Lion King Hollywood Bowl Event

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will star in the live-to-film concert/screening of The Lion King set to take place at the Hollywood Bowl on May 24 and 25. Tony winner Heather Headley, who originated the role of Nala on Broadway, and Grammy winner Lebo M., who conducted the African choir in the 1994 animated film, will also perform at the show.

As previously reported, the event will feature cast members from Disney’s 1994 animated feature, the Julie Taymor-directed Broadway show and the 2019 CGI remake performing the songs penned by Elton John and Tim Rice. Performers include Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver and Bradley Gibson.

In addition to the songs by John and Rice, Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary–A Live-to-Film Concert Event will feature a full orchestra performing the Oscar-winning score composed by Hans Zimmer for the 1994 movie, conducted by Sarah Hicks. The performance will be captured for a Disney Plus Original special, The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, set to stream at a later date.

Costumes, scenic design and puppetry will be borrowed from the Broadway incarnation of the show. Additional performers will also be drawn from the Broadway production.

On December 20, Disney will release Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to the remake, directed by Barry Jenkins.