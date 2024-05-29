Tony Winner LaChanze Launches Multimedia Producing Company LaChanze Productions

The Tony Award-winning actor and producer LaChanze has launched a new multimedia production company. LaChanze Productions will be focused on producing original works by new voices and making theater exciting and accessible for all.

LaChanze won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for 2006's The Color Purple. She was also nominated for roles in Trouble in Mind and Once on This Island. Since then, she has produced Kimberly Akimbo, Topdog/Underdog, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Here Lies Love and The Outsiders.

“Since 2009, I have wanted a seat on the other side of the table,” she said in a statement. “As a career theater professional, I have had the good fortune to witness all aspects of what it takes to build a successful theatrical production. My love for this industry coupled with my advocacy to develop new audiences has inspired me to launch LaChanze Productions. I hope to bring a unique perspective to each project we produce and I look forward to continuing to build this company, nurture new productions and bring on other passionate people to join me in this endeavor.”

LaChanze recently outlined her plans to engage new audiencs on The Broadway Show.

While current projects in development are plays and musicals, LCP plans to expand into film and television. Next season, LaChanze will make her New York City directorial debut with Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company.