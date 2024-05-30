From Wicked to Lempicka, Tony Nominee Eden Espinosa Walks Through Her Broadway Resume

Eden Espinosa has one of Broadway's most recognizable voices—a strong, clear belt that has earned her a lifelong coterie of fans, some of whom still gift her Wicked-related trinkets in honor of her status as the musical's third official Elphaba.

Earlier this season, in her second original Broadway role, Espinosa starred as artist Tamara de Lempicka in Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer's musical Lempicka. The show played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on May 19 after only 41 post-opening performances, but still earned Espinosa a Tony nomination—the first in a career that has taken her from the Emerald City to the hedonistic heart of Paris by way of the bohemian East Village and a fantastical world under the Brooklyn Bridge.

See Espinosa guide Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek through a tour of all her old theatrical stomping grounds on The Broadway Show. It's a nostalgic walk down memory lane and a fitting button on a bittersweet Broadway season.