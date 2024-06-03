Kate Baldwin, Marc Kudisch, Beth Leavel and More Join Follies in Concert at Carnegie Hall

Several additional performers have joined the sold-out, one-night-only performance of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies at Carnegie Hall. The concert, part of Transport Group’s Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series, will take place on June 20. Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III will direct, with music direction by Joey Chancey.

Joining the cast are two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Julianna Brown, Jessica Chambers, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs (Jelly's Last Jam), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Ruth Gottschall (Mary Poppins), Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot), Candice Hatakeyama (Funny Girl), JoAnn M Hunter (Bad Cinderella), three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country), Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alicia Lundgren (Shuffle Along), Abby Matsusaka (Some Like It Hot), Dana Moore (Fosse), Erin N. Moore (After Midnight), Tony winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms), and Margo Sappington (Promises, Promises).

Due to scheduling conflicts, previously announced cast members Norbert Leo Butz, Erika Henningsen, Rachel Bay Jones and Donna Murphy will no longer be performing.

The previously announced performers are Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Mikaela Bennett (Renascence), Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate), Alexandra Billings (Wicked), Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Harolyn Blackwell (Candide), Stephen Bogardus (Love! Valour! Compassion!), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Carolee Carmello (Parade), Jim Caruso (Liza’s At The Palace), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens), Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises), Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo), Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo), Grey Henson (Shucked), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz), Adriane Lenox (Doubt), Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess), Ryan McCartan (Heathers), Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures), Barbara Walsh (Company), Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo), Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along) and Karen Ziemba (Contact).

The performers will be backed by a 30-piece orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick's original orchestrations. Additionally, selections of Michael Bennett's original choreography will be restaged by original company member Mary Jane Houdina. Original cast member Kurt Peterson and theater historian Ted Chapin, author of Everything Was Possible: The Birth of the Musical Follies, will host and offer stories from behind the scenes of the original production.

Set in a decaying theater on the eve of its demolishing, Follies centers on a reunion of former follies girls who gather to relive their past and rehash old wounds and regrets. Directed by Harold Prince, the production premiered in 1971 and won seven Tony Awards.