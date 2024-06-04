Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 7: Ten Minutes of Pure Joy

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the seventh episode, Emma secures some glow sticks ahead of a Saturday night post-show dance party at the Jacobs. The show’s co-orchestrator Matt Hinkley also leads a tour of the two musical pits, while the pit musicians tell us about their most memorable musical moments from the cast album.

Episodes of Call Me Cherry premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.