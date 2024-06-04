 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 7: Ten Minutes of Pure Joy

Call Me Cherry
by Darryn King • Jun 4, 2024
Emma Pittman

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the seventh episode, Emma secures some glow sticks ahead of a Saturday night post-show dance party at the Jacobs. The show’s co-orchestrator Matt Hinkley also leads a tour of the two musical pits, while the pit musicians tell us about their most memorable musical moments from the cast album.

Episodes of Call Me Cherry premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Star Files

Dan Berry

Brent Comer

Brody Grant

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Kevin William Paul

Emma Pittman
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Kate Baldwin, Marc Kudisch, Beth Leavel and More Join Follies in Concert at Carnegie Hall
  2. Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Embark on a Christmas Tour
  3. June on the London Stage: James Corden Returns, Stephanie J. Block Leads Kiss Me, Kate and Mean Girls Crosses the Pond
Back to Top