Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar to Co-Host The Tony Awards: Act One

Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show ahead of the official Tony Awards ceremony. Available to viewers for free on Pluto TV, the show will air from 6:30-8:00PM ET on June 16, with The 77th Annual Tony Awards immediately following at 8:00PM on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Hough, an Emmy Award winner for her work on Dancing with the Stars, made her Broadway debut in 2022 in Selina Fillinger's comedy POTUS. She also starred as Sandy in Fox's 2016 telecast of Grease Live! Hough has previously hosted The Tony Awards: Act One alongside Darren Criss and Skylar Astin in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Ambudkar is best known for his lead role on the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, and appeared on Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s improvisational hip-hop show Freestyle Love Supreme.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards ceremony, airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts from 8:00-11:00PM ET. The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.