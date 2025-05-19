 Skip to main content
Getting Close with Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola and More 2025 Drama League Awards Attendees

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • May 19, 2025
Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The 91st Annual Drama League Awards' luncheon ceremony was held on May 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Broadway.com was there to celebrate and capture all the glamorous attendees, including Distinguished Performance winner Nicole ScherzingerDarren Criss, Tala AsheMia FarrowTom FrancisCole EscolaJonathan GroffJasmine Amy RogersHelen J ShenJoy WoodsKara Young and more.

Check out select highlights and view the full gallery below.

Cole Escola, playwright and star of Oh, Mary! (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tala Ashe performed in the Pulitzer-winning play English.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tatianna Córdoba made her Broadway debut in Real Women Have Curves.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Andrew Scott, a Distinguished Performance nominee for his one-man Vanya
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Darren Criss, producer and star of sci-fi love story Maybe Happy Ending
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
