Getting Close with Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola and More 2025 Drama League Awards Attendees

Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
The 91st Annual Drama League Awards' luncheon ceremony was held on May 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Broadway.com was there to celebrate and capture all the glamorous attendees, including Distinguished Performance winner Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Tala Ashe, Mia Farrow, Tom Francis, Cole Escola, Jonathan Groff, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Helen J Shen, Joy Woods, Kara Young and more.
Check out select highlights and view the full gallery below.