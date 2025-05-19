Tony Nominee Kerry Butler and More Join Heathers the Musical, Full Cast and Creative Team Announced

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler has joined the upcoming off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom. The musical will make its New York City return in a limited engagement at New World Stages from June 22 through September 28.

Butler's Broadway credits incllude Hairspray, Mean Girls and Beetlejuice. She earned her Tony nomination for Xanadu.

The cast will also include Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Cameron Loyal (Bad Cinderella) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Emma Benson (swing), James Caleb Grice (Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord), Louis Griffin (swing), Devin Lewis (Hipster Dork), Kiara Michelle Lee (Young Republicanette), Brian Martin (Preppy Stud/Officer Milner), Lav Raman (swing), Syd Sider (Stoner Chick) and Cecilia Trippiedi (New Wave Party Girl).

They join previously announced Tony nominee Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes, who will lead the production as Veronica Sawyer and Jason "J.D." Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke and Elizabeth Teeter as Heather MacNamara.

The creative team includes choreographer Gary Lloyd, additional choreography by Stephanie Klemons, set and costume design by David Shields, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson. Music supervisor is Will Joy, music director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, fight director is Lisa Connell and intimacy coordinator is Rebecca Reaney. Taylor Haven Holt serves as associate director. The production will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the musical's U.K. production.

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. It originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014, starring Barrett Wilbert Weed and Ryan McCartan. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers—three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather—her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D. turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.