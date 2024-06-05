Broadway Bets Raises Record-Breaking $540,600 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Bets, an evening of Texas Hold ’em poker at Sardi’s produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, raised a record $540,600 at this year's June 3 event. The amount brought Broadway Bets’ total fundraising across its seven editions to $2.2 million.

Stage and screen stars in attendance included Shoshana Bean, Katie Broad, David Costabile, Brandon Victor Dixon, Caleb Eberhardt, Eli Gelb, RJ Higton, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Alicia Keys, Richard Kind, David Mattar Merten, Jarrod Spector, Marc Summers, Daryl Tofa, David Yazbek and Joshua Boone.

Hannah Katz, contracts coordinator at Broadway Across America, took home the evening's big prize, the first woman to be crowned Broadway Bets champion. She bested Nicholas Hipple, labor relations assistant at The Nederlander Organization, in the final face-off.

The final table, in order of finish, also included Hillary Bibicoff, transactional entertainment attorney at The Nederlander Organization; singer/songwriter Adam Jesin; David Drieir, partner at White & Case LLP; Matt Horvath; James Dale, founder and CEO of Sine Digital; Daniel Solomon, senior corporate paralegal at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP; Brian DeVito, ticketing and revenue director at Hell’s Kitchen; and Morgan Elwyn, partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.