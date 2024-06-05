Broadway Phenomenon Hadestown to Premiere in Sydney, Australia

The Broadway phenomenon Hadestown is going way down (under). Anaïs Mitchell’s acclaimed musical will open at Theatre Royal Sydney in Sydney, Australia in February 2025.

The production is to be co-presented by Opera Australia, the country's principal opera company, which also regularly produces musicals. “I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re able to bring this incredible new musical to Australia for the first time, and I’m sure it will be as adored here has it has been overseas, finding a whole new legion of fans,” said Opera Australia’s artistic director Jo Davies. “Creator and writer Anaïs Mitchell is just such an amazing talent; I’m very much looking forward to working with her and her team to realize this production here.”

Originating as Mitchell’s indie theater project, along with her artistic collaborator, Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown was transformed into a genre-defying musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the sweeping ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Hadestown won eight Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2019, including Best Score and Best Director. The hit musical also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Open call auditions for Hadestown roles will be held in Sydney on June 15 and in Melbourne on June 16.