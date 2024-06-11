Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 8: Gifts From Fans and Messages to Younger Selves

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the eighth and final episode, the actors nominate their ideal celebrity boyfriends (it's pretty clear who gets Sky Lakota-Lynch's vote), share favorite gifts from fans and send messages to their younger selves—before Emma leaves a parting message to all Call Me Cherry viewers.

Catch highlights from this week's episode this weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal and view all past episodes of Call Me Cherry on Broadway.com.