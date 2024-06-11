Sleep No More Announces Final Extension... Again

The immersive off-Broadway sensation Sleep No More has yet again announced its final performance date. The show initially announced plans to close in January, after its 5,000th performance, but has extended numerous times since. Its latest final extension is set to conclude September 29.

“The reaction to the news of our final extension has been overwhelming," producer Jonathan Hochwald said in a statement. "We have scrambled to continually add performances to accommodate interest from around the world and we are excited to present one final summer of Sleep No More.”

Meanwhile, Life and Trust, the latest project from Sleep No More producers Emursive, will begin performances on June 17.

Sleep No More was created by the English theater company Punchdrunk. The show opened in New York City on March 7, 2011. Since then, it has played to more than two million visitors.