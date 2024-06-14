Lempicka's Broadway Cast Album Has Arrived

After severals delays, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Lempicka is now available digitally, with a CD release set for August 9. The album was originally scheduled for a May 29 release, which was then pushed until June 12, and then pushed again until June 18. The album now drops four days ahead of that last announced date.

The show, which opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 14, starred Eden Espinosa in the title role and was directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. It tracked the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution. The musical was written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

In addition to Espinosa, the cast featured Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Lempicka played its final Broadway performance on May 19 and is nominated for three Tony Awards: Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Espinosa), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Iman) and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini).