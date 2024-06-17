Two-Time Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells Departs Broadway's Tammy Faye

Two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, who was to star in the Broadway transfer of the Elton John musical Tammy Faye in October, has departed the production. The actor, who was to perform alongside two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben, made the announcement at the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16.

"I'm a huge fan of the show and unfortunately we just, you know, we got into a situation where we couldn't quite find terms that made everyone happy," he told CBS News.

Rannells was to reprise his Olivier-nominated performance as Jim Bakker, husband to Tammy Faye, played by Brayben. The musical had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards, winning two, including for Brayben. The Broadway transfer, with Rannells and Brayben attached, was announced in March.

Rupert Goold directs the show, with a book by James Graham and lyrics by Jake Shears. Performances will begin at the Palace Theatre, where Tammy Faye will be the first Broadway musical since the building's $2.5 billion renovation, on October 19 with an official opening set for November 14.

Rannells received Tony nominations for his performances in The Book of Mormon and Falsettos. His other Broadway credits include Hairspray, Hamilton and, most recently, Gutenberg! The Musical.