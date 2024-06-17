The Outsiders Wins Best Musical at the Tony Awards

The Outsiders won the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 77th Annual Tony Awards. The production won a total of four awards throughout the evening, with Danya Taymor winning for Best Direction of a Musical, Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim winning for Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Cody Spencer winning for Best Sound Design of a Musical.

The musical, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma. The show stars Tony nominee Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Tony nominee Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews, Dan Berry as Paul Holden and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon.

The musical is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where it opened on April 11. It made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2023. The book is co-written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine; the score is by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The show features scenic design by AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Tony nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer and projection design by Hana S. Kim.