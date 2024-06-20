Life and Trust, From Sleep No More Producers Emursive, Sets Opening Date

Life and Trust, a new immersive-theater production from Emursive (Sleep No More) now in previews, has set its official opening date. Performances began June 17 in the Conwell Tower, also home to Conwell Coffee Hall, ahead of an August 1 opening.

The site-specific theatrical experience realizes the Faustian legend in New York on the eve of the Great Crash. Audiences roam throughout the sprawling world of Life And Trust at their own pace as the lines between reality and performance blur.

Written by The Psychopath Test author Jon Ronson, Life And Trust is directed by Teddy Bergman with experience direction and scenic design from Gabriel Hainer Evansohn. The production is co-directed and choreographed by The Outsiders choreographers Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman and features creative casting and movement direction by Stefanie Batten Bland and co-choreographers and associate directors Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree and Emily Terndrup.

The creative team for Life And Trust includes Emilio Sosa (costume designer); J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup designer); Jeanette Yew (lighting designer); Ray Sun (video designer); Taylor Bense (music director and composer); Owen Belton (music composer); Brendan Aanes, Michael Kiley, Nick Kourtides (sound designer); Greg Hanson (sound and show control systems designer); Grace Laubacher (scenic designer); Jessie Flynn (details designer and art director); Lorenzo Pisoni (magic designer); Alicia Rodis (intimacy director); and Ann James (sensitivity specialist).

Life And Trust features a company of more than 40 performers, devisers and contributing choreographers including Bria Bacon, Tony Bordonaro, Sophie Bortolussi, Nathaniel Buchsbaum, Marc J. Cardarelli, Aaron Dalla Villa, Tiffany Violet De Alba, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Mia DiLena, Brendan Duggan, Zachary Eisenstat, Raymond Ejiofor, Kim Fischer, Jennifer Florentino, Reshma Gajjar, Douglas J Gillespie, Annie Grove, Alonso Guzman, Dorchel Haqq, Casey Bronwyn Howes, Karl Kenzler, Heather Lang and Majella Bess Loughran.

Sleep No More recently announced its final extension.