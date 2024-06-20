Broadway-Bound Purple Rain Sets Dates for 2025 Minneapolis World Premiere

Purple Rain, the Broadway-bound musical based on Prince's 1984 film, has announced additional creative team members as well as dates for its Minneapolis world premiere. Performances are now set to run from April 10 through May 11, 2025 at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis with an official April 30 opening.

Special Tony Award recipient Jason Michael Webb will be the production’s music supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations. Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, have also joined the production as music advisers.

As previously announced, Purple Rain will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn. Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz directs. With music, lyrics and a story by Prince, Purple Rain follows The Kid (originally played by Prince in his film debut), an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance.

The production will be holding open casting call auditions in Minneapolis for all roles.