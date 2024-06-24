Disney's Hercules Will Open in London in Summer 2025

A stage production of Hercules, based on the 1997 animated Disney film, is London-bound. The musical, which has been in development for several years, will open in summer 2025 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, currently home to Disney's Frozen. Two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw will direct and choreograph, with co-choreography by Tanisha Scott. Both Nicholaw and Scott joined the project for its German production, now running at Hamburg's Theater Neue Flora.

Hercules features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel (who penned the music and lyrics for the original film), and a book by Tony winner Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah. The story follows its title character, a demi-god with super strength, on his quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. The score boasts Disney classics including “Go the Distance”, “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” and “Zero to Hero."

The musical's previous iterations include a 2019 Public Works production at the Delacorte Theater, as well as a 2023 production at Paper Mill Playhouse. Both were directed by Lear deBessonet.

Dates and casting for the London production are yet to be announced.