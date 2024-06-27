Stage and Screen Star Tony Danza Will Channel Frank Sinatra at Café Carlyle

Tony Danza, the Emmy-nominated star of Taxi and Who’s the Boss, will open the Café Carlyle’s fall season with a new show. In Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories, Danza pays tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra, whose music formed the soundtrack of his childhood.

Danza will croon to the accompaniment of a four-piece band, bringing his trademark charisma and storytelling—along with touch of soft shoe and ukulele-strumming—to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics. Expect Danza’s personal anecdotes, including his relationship with Ol' Blue Eyes himself, interspersed with renditions of well loved tunes from the Sinatra songbook.

On Broadway, Danza has performed in A View From the Bridge, The Iceman Cometh, The Producers and Honeymoon in Vegas. He has been performing his cabaret show Tony Danza: Standards & Stories since 2016.

Following Danza's run, Café Carlyle's fall season will also include shows by Rita Wilson and Rufus Wainwright singing songs from his West End musical Opening Night. Opened in 1955, Café Carlyle has hosted the likes of Elaine Stritch, Eartha Kitt, Jeff Goldblum, Debbie Harry, Aaron Tveit and many more.