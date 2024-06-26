Proud Dog Owners Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster to Host 26th Annual Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks, the city’s annual dog-and-cat adoption event, will return to the Theater District for its 26th year. Tony winner and Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters and Tony winner Sutton Foster will host the event, which will take place in Shubert Alley on August 3.

The event will feature performances by Broadway stars and adoptable animals on display from 26 participating rescue groups and shelters. Performers are to be announced. The event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, with proceeds benefiting New York City area animal rescue groups.

Peters is the loving owner of two rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalie. Foster has two rescue dogs of her own: Mabel and Brody.

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Peters in 1998 to promote the adoption of shelter animals. The event has found forever homes for more than 1,700 cats and dogs.