 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See the Broadway Celebration of Juneteenth in Times Square

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 26, 2024
Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth 2024

The fourth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert took place in Times Square on June 19, hosted by Michael James Scott and featuring performances from performers from 19 Broadway shows. Tony winner Phylicia Rashad was also honored with the Juneteenth Legacy Award during the event.

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert is presented by the Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, which celebrates the Black community on Broadway.

Check out the video below to sample event highlights.

Star Files

Phylicia Rashad

Michael James Scott

Articles Trending Now

  1. Aaron Tveit and Singer JoJo to Return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge!
  2. Broadway-Bound Purple Rain Sets Dates for 2025 Minneapolis World Premiere
  3. Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Play Richard II in London
Back to Top