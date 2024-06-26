See the Broadway Celebration of Juneteenth in Times Square

The fourth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert took place in Times Square on June 19, hosted by Michael James Scott and featuring performances from performers from 19 Broadway shows. Tony winner Phylicia Rashad was also honored with the Juneteenth Legacy Award during the event.

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert is presented by the Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, which celebrates the Black community on Broadway.

Check out the video below to sample event highlights.