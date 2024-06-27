Grant Gustin to Depart Water for Elephants in September

Grant Gustin, who made his Broadway debut as Jacob Jankowski in Water for Elephants, will play his final performance in the show on September 1. His replacement is yet to be announced.

On screen, Gustin played the role of Sebastian Smythe on Glee and starred as the titular superhero in The Flash. He played Baby John in the Broadway revival tour of West Side Story. For Water for Elephants, Gustin won the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Male Breakthrough Performance.

Water for Elephants features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. It began performances at the Imperial Theatre on February 24 with an official opening on March 21. The show received four Drama Desk Awards—more than any other musical this season—including for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Jessica Stone. Stone also won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

The Broadway cast also currently stars Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.