Tony Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle Joins & Juliet on Broadway

Tony nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will join the Broadway cast of & Juliet as Angélique, beginning performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 29. She joins the Broadway company while Charity Angél Dawson takes a temporary leave of absence from the production.

Bayardelle was last seen on Broadway in Girl From the North Country, which earned her a 2022 Tony nomination. She has also recently performed in regional premiere productions of Gun and Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse and The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical at La Jolla Playhouse.

In addition to Bayardelle, the current cast of & Juliet features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Lance, Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. Rounding out the ensemble are Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.