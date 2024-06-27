Cabaret Announces Emcee and Sally Bowles Alternates Schedule

The Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret has announced the summer schedule for its alternates—the performers replacing Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, for select performances.

David Merino (he/they/she) will play the Emcee on July 7 and 8. Marty Lauter (they/them) will play the Emcee on July 15, 22, and 29; and August 5, 19 and 26.

Gabi Campo (she/her) will play Sally Bowles at the June 26 matinee, July 1 evening and 10 matinee performanes. Paige Smallwood (she/they) will play Sally Bowles on the Wednesday matinees of July 17, 24 and 31 and August 7. Ayla Ciccone-Burton (she/her) will play Sally Bowles on the Wednesday matinees of August 12, 21 and 28.

Redmayne and Rankin will typically perform seven times a week.

Directed by Olivier Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award winner Tom Scutt, Cabaret began previews at the August Wilson Theatre on April 1 with an official opening of April 21. The production was the most nominated revival of the 2023-24 season, receiving nine Tony Award nominations, six Drama Desk Award nominations, two Outer Critics Circle nominations, and four Drama League Award nominations.