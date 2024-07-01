Damon Daunno, Taran Killam, McKinley Belcher III and More Join NYSAF Summer Season

Damon Daunno, Taran Killam, McKinley Belcher III (Photos: Emilio Madrid; c/o Polk & Co.; c/o Polk & Co.)

New York Stage and Film (NYSAF), a vital incubator for new theatrical works, has announced additional casting for its previously reported 2024 summer season, including a number of artists who will be familiar to Broadway audiences. The season will kick off in July at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Taran Killam (Spamalot) and Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) have joined the presentation of Bigfoot, a musical about a small town mayor scapegoating Bigfoot with a book by Amber Ruffin.

Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!) has joined Genius by Kate Walbert, a play about two artist couples coming together across generations and genres.

Stephanie Crousillat (The Apiary) has joined Tulipa, a play about 17th-century Tulipmania, written by Kate Douglas and directed by Kate Whoriskey.

McKinley Belcher III (Death of a Salesman) has joined the presentation of Game Night, a show about a gathering of friends, told through dance and spoken word.

Additional cast members include Ngozi Anyanwu, Donovan Louis Bazemore, MaYaa Boateng, Lisa Brescia, Andrew Bryant, Tanner Calicutt, Daniel Gaymon, Lawrence Gilliard Jr, Gabrielle Hamilton, Ghrai DeVore-Stokes, Charlie Hudson III, L’Oreal Lampley, Naomi Lorrain, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Aigner Mizzelle, Sandra Okuboyejo, Reynaldo Piniella, Roslyn Ruff, Keith Randolph Smith, Shanessa Sweeney, Fana Minea Tesfagiorgis, Sir Brock Warren, Lachlan Watson and Darnell Isaiah Williams.

Visit the NYSAF website for full season details.