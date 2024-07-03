Les Miz Star Nick Cartell Talks New Album (and Being Casey Likes' Godfather)

On July 26, Nick Cartell, currently playing the role of Jean Valjean in the national tour of Les Misérables, will release A Thousand Spotlights. The album features Cartell's renditions of some of his favorite Broadway and Disney tunes, including “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “On the Street Where You Live” and “You’ll Be In My Heart.”

On July 14, Cartell is celebrating the release of the album with a concert at 54 Below, featuring special guests Phoenix Best (Les Misérables national tour, Dear Evan Hansen) and Cartell’s godson—Back To The Future star Casey Likes.

In the video below, Cartell talks about the album, the show and his personal connection to Prisoner 24601.