Aaron Tveit and JoJo Return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! Ce Soir

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and singer Joanna “JoJo” Levesque return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!—and to the roles of Christian and Satine, respectively—on July 23. Their limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will run through October 13.

Tveit earned his first Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in the show. Most recently, he played the title character in Sweeney Todd opposite Sutton Foster. JoJo rose to fame at the age of 13 with her eponymous debut album. She made her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! last year.

They lead a cast that includes Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, with Hailee Kaleem Wright as the Satine Alternate.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.