 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Aaron Tveit and JoJo Return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! Ce Soir

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • Jul 23, 2024
Aaron Tveit and JoJo
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and singer Joanna “JoJo” Levesque return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!and to the roles of Christian and Satine, respectively—on July 23. Their limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will run through October 13.

Tveit earned his first Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in the show. Most recently, he played the title character in Sweeney Todd opposite Sutton Foster. JoJo rose to fame at the age of 13 with her eponymous debut album. She made her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! last year.

They lead a cast that includes Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, with Hailee Kaleem Wright as the Satine Alternate.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $65.84

Star Files

Sophie Carmen-Jones

Austin Durant

David Harris

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Ricky Rojas

Aaron Tveit

André Ward
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Last Five Years, Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, to Open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in April 2025
  2. Cabaret Announces Emcee and Sally Bowles Alternates Schedule
  3. Broadway-Bound Purple Rain Sets Dates for 2025 Minneapolis World Premiere
Back to Top