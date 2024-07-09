BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Announce Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Tour

The writers, actors and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are bringing their annual holiday show across North America. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will play 38 shows in 33 cities—including, for the first time, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte and Orlando—from November 7 to December 29.

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have written a new holiday show every year for seven years, including the holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020. In this iteration, fans can expect all the usual over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers and dazzling costumes.

As previously reported, Jinkx Monsoon is currently playing Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's Chicago.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents.