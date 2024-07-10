N/A, Starring Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe, Extends Lincoln Center Run

N/A, the new political two-hander by Mario Correa starring Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe, has extended its run at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater through September 1. Tickets were previously on sale through August 4. Directed by Diane Paulus, N/A began previews on June 11 and officially opened on June 27.

Inspired by real people and events, N/A centers on a battle of wills and wits between two congresswomen, N and A, who are generations apart: the first female Speaker of the House and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress—in real life, Nancy Pelosi (Taylor) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Villafañe). The cast also includes Peggy J. Scott as N Standby and Jamie Ann Romero as A Standby.

The creative team for N/A includes Myung Hee Cho (scenic and costume design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Sunny Kil (sound design) and Yee Eun Nam (projection design).