Ariana Madix Will Stick Around in Broadway’s Chicago a Little Longer

Television personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will extend her previously reported stint as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago. Madix will play the role for six more performances than initially planned, from August 1 through September 1.

Madix broke box office records for Chicago during her first appearance as Roxie, her extended Broadway debut, earlier this year. For her return engagement, she will take over the role from Charlotte d'Amboise. The current Broadway cast also includes Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.