Kennedy Center's Nine, Starring Steven Pasquale, Sets Complete Cast and Creative Team

The Kennedy Center's upcoming production of the Maury Yeston-Arthur Kopit musical Nine, starring Steven Pasquale as Guido Contini, has its complete cast. Directed by Andy Blankenbuehler, the production will play the Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C. from August 2–11.

Newly announced cast members are Allison Blackwell, Dylis Croman, Charlie Firlik as Young Guido, Haley Fish, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Lucia Giannetta, Morgan Marcell, Yani Marin, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marina Pires and Kamille Upshaw.

As previously reported, the cast features Shereen Ahmed as Claudia, Carolee Carmello as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita as Saraghina, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese as Stephanie Necrophorus, Elizabeth Stanley as Luisa Contini and Michelle Veintimilla as Carla Albanese.

Projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III joins the creative team, which features sound design by Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak and costume design by Alejo Vietti.

In the musical, based on the Oscar–winning Federico Fellini film 8 ½, director Guido Contini (Pasquale) is suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa (Stanley). He retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombard his senses and throw reality into question. Tommy Tune directed the original 1982 production, which subsequently won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.